Welcome to the Lafayette Orienteering Series, a community-focused series of orienteering events designed for everyone—from complete beginners looking for a new adventure to experienced navigators seeking a competitive challenge. Whether you're discovering the sport of orienteering for the first time, improving your navigation skills, or simply looking for an enjoyable way to explore local parks and forests, our series offers something for every age and ability.

Throughout the series, participants will have the opportunity to visit a variety of unique locations across the West Lafayette/Lafayette area, each offering its own terrain, scenery, and navigational challenges. Every event is designed to encourage exploration, outdoor recreation, and the excitement of finding your own way through nature.