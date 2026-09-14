Lafayette Psych Fest at People's Brewing Company

First annual Lafayette Psych fest debuts at People's Brewing on October 17th! This is an all ages open air event out in the front parking lot of People's Brewing Company.

Lafayette Psych Fest will feature multiple bands (mentioned below), artists, and vendors from around the Midwest!

Featuring:

Glyders

Cairo Jag

Cheswicks

Modern System

Silver wizard

Concrete Chicken

Special menu and beverages provided by People's Brewing Company

Doors 5 pm / Music 6pm / Discounted Early Bird tickets available, $16 at People's / $18.82 online (All fees and taxes included)

Presented by Mom&Pop Productions w/ Sun House, Below Ground, and Concrete Chicken