Lafayette Psych Fest at People's Brewing Company
Lafayette Psych Fest at People's Brewing Company
First annual Lafayette Psych fest debuts at People's Brewing on October 17th! This is an all ages open air event out in the front parking lot of People's Brewing Company.
Lafayette Psych Fest will feature multiple bands (mentioned below), artists, and vendors from around the Midwest!
Featuring:
Glyders
Cairo Jag
Cheswicks
Modern System
Silver wizard
Concrete Chicken
Special menu and beverages provided by People's Brewing Company
Doors 5 pm / Music 6pm / Discounted Early Bird tickets available, $16 at People's / $18.82 online (All fees and taxes included)
Presented by Mom&Pop Productions w/ Sun House, Below Ground, and Concrete Chicken
People's Brewing Company
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mom & Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com