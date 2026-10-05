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Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops

Holiday Pops: Mistletoe & Magic

Reminisce on what makes the holidays magical in this high-definition, live-soundtrack journey with LSO's Principal Pops Conductor José Valencia. Featuring works from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, G.F. Handel, Leroy Anderson, and more.

Long Center for the Performing Arts
$12 - $45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
http://lafayettesymphony.org

Artist Group Info

taylor@lafayettesymphony.org
Long Center for the Performing Arts
111 N. 6th St.
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765.742.5664
events@longpac.org
http://longpac.org