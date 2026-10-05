Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops
Holiday Pops: Mistletoe & Magic
Reminisce on what makes the holidays magical in this high-definition, live-soundtrack journey with LSO's Principal Pops Conductor José Valencia. Featuring works from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, G.F. Handel, Leroy Anderson, and more.
Long Center for the Performing Arts
$12 - $45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
Artist Group Info
taylor@lafayettesymphony.org
Long Center for the Performing Arts
111 N. 6th St.Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765.742.5664
events@longpac.org