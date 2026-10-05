Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Lollipop Family Concert
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Lollipop Family Concert
Lollipop Family Concert
Symphonic Adventures: Rhapsody in Blue!
Embark on a fun-filled musical adventure for all ages that explores the sounds of America through storytelling and exciting music inspired by jazz, folk, and classical traditions.
Join us before the concert for the Instrument Petting Zoo!
Long Center for the Performing Arts
$10
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
Artist Group Info
taylor@lafayettesymphony.org
Long Center for the Performing Arts
111 N. 6th St.Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765.742.5664
events@longpac.org