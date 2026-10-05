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Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 4

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 4

Past & Presence

Explore the concert of "looking back to leap forward" in this program featuring four composers who reached into the musical or visual past to find a fresh, contemporary voice.

Featured Works: Symphony No. 49 “La Passione” (Franz Joseph Haydn),Out of the Silence (William Grant Still), Trittico Botticelliano, P.15 (Ottorino Respighi)

Long Center for the Performing Arts
$12 - $45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
http://lafayettesymphony.org

Artist Group Info

Kellen Gray
https://kellengray.com/
Long Center for the Performing Arts
111 N. 6th St.
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765.742.5664
events@longpac.org
http://longpac.org