Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 4
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 4
Past & Presence
Explore the concert of "looking back to leap forward" in this program featuring four composers who reached into the musical or visual past to find a fresh, contemporary voice.
Featured Works: Symphony No. 49 “La Passione” (Franz Joseph Haydn),Out of the Silence (William Grant Still), Trittico Botticelliano, P.15 (Ottorino Respighi)
Long Center for the Performing Arts
$12 - $45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Kellen Gray
Long Center for the Performing Arts
111 N. 6th St.Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765.742.5664
events@longpac.org