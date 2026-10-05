Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 5

Songs of the Sea

Keller Showcase

This program captures the awe-inspiring presence of the sea – a force that has long served as a mirror for the human psyche. From the rugged, jagged coastline of Cornwall to the vast, impressionistic horizons of the French Atlantic, these works explore the ocean not merely as a setting, but as a character in our story.

Featured Works: Kol Nidrei (Max Bruch) with Keller Competition winner Tiana Lin, The Wreckers: Overture (Ethel Smyth), La Mer (Claude Debussy)