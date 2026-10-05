Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 5
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: Mainstage 5
Songs of the Sea
Keller Showcase
This program captures the awe-inspiring presence of the sea – a force that has long served as a mirror for the human psyche. From the rugged, jagged coastline of Cornwall to the vast, impressionistic horizons of the French Atlantic, these works explore the ocean not merely as a setting, but as a character in our story.
Featured Works: Kol Nidrei (Max Bruch) with Keller Competition winner Tiana Lin, The Wreckers: Overture (Ethel Smyth), La Mer (Claude Debussy)
Long Center for the Performing Arts
$12 - $45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 May 2027
Event Supported By
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Kellen Gray
Long Center for the Performing Arts
111 N. 6th St.Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765.742.5664
events@longpac.org