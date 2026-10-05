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Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side

Track 1 - Unframed: Art Out Loud

Discover how a melody can paint a picture, and how a painting can sing!

Join us for an evening unlike any other as the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra and Art Museum of Greater Lafayette partner for an immersive storytelling event. This special collaboration between the B-Side Series and Friday Night Live offers a unique musical experience that brings the gallery to life. Wander through the works of exhibiting artists Mary Pat Wallen and Caleb Weintraub, who will be in attendance, as LSO musicians perform a multi-genre chamber program.

Admission is free thanks to the sponsorship of Duke Energy and Purdue Federal Credit Union, with support from the Cellar Wine Bistro and People's Brewing Co.
Reserve your spot below!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unframed-art-out-loud-registration-1995718253018?aff=oddtdtcreator

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
http://lafayettesymphony.org
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128
http://www.artlafayette.org