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Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side

Enjoy a festive concert featuring interactive brass and percussion performances spanning holiday favorites, inviting audiences to sing along and kick off the season with joy.

Perfect for holiday parties and starting the seasonal festivities.

The Arts Federation
$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
http://lafayettesymphony.org
The Arts Federation
638 North Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
(765)423-2787
info@theartsfederation.org
https://theartsfederation.org