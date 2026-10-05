Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side
Enjoy a festive concert featuring interactive brass and percussion performances spanning holiday favorites, inviting audiences to sing along and kick off the season with joy.
Perfect for holiday parties and starting the seasonal festivities.
The Arts Federation
$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
The Arts Federation
638 North StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
(765)423-2787
info@theartsfederation.org