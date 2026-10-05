Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side
Track 3: Celtic Connections
This March, we’re moving beyond the green beer to bring you the true, heart-thumping soul of the Emerald Isle and the Highlands. Celtic Connections is a guided chamber music journey that explores the deep, mist-covered roots of Celtic music and its surprising branches right here in our own backyard.
Rat Pak Venue
$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Lafayette Symphony Orchestra
765-742-6463
info@lafayettesymphony.org
Rat Pak Venue
102 North 3rd StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
(765) 742-6710
info@ratpakdjs.com