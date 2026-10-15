Lapsit Storytime
Lapsit Storytime
Lapsit Storytime @ Tippecanoe County Public Library @ the Wyandotte Branch
Address:
5542 E 50 S
Lafayette, IN 47905
765-447-4774
When: Monday
November 2,9,16,30
Time: 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM
Baby storytime is best for children from birth to 24 months of age. We will read stories, do finger plays, sing songs, and have lots of fun!
Timberstone Homes Meeting Room
Timberstone Homes Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
Every week through Nov 16, 2026.
Monday: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 SLafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774