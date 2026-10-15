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Lapsit Storytime

Lapsit Storytime

Lapsit Storytime @ Tippecanoe County Public Library @ the Wyandotte Branch

Address:

5542 E 50 S

Lafayette, IN 47905

765-447-4774

When: Monday

November 2,9,16,30

Time: 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Baby storytime is best for children from birth to 24 months of age. We will read stories, do finger plays, sing songs, and have lots of fun!

Timberstone Homes Meeting Room
Timberstone Homes Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
Every week through Nov 16, 2026.
Monday: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 S
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774