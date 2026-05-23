Lapsit Storytime @ Wyandotte
Lapsit Storytime @ Wyandotte
Baby storytime is best for children from birth to 24 months of age. We will read stories, do finger plays, sing songs, and have lots of fun!
Timberstone Homes Meeting Room
Event Type(s): Storytime
Age Group(s): kids ages 0 - 5
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
Every week through Jun 29, 2026.
Monday: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 SLafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774