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Lapsit Storytime @ Wyandotte

Lapsit Storytime @ Wyandotte

Baby storytime is best for children from birth to 24 months of age. We will read stories, do finger plays, sing songs, and have lots of fun!

Timberstone Homes Meeting Room

Event Type(s): Storytime

Age Group(s): kids ages 0 - 5

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
Every week through Jun 29, 2026.
Monday: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wyandotte
5542 E 50 S
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
(765) 447-4774