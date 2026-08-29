Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Great craic from traditional Irish band Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers! Featuring a wide range of Irish and traditional folk music, including fun sea shanties and singalongs. If you want to experience a touch of Ireland without having to take a flight, stop in and catch 'em!
Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Laughing Jack
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com