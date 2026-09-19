© 2026 | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Great craic from traditional Irish band Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers! Featuring a wide range of Irish and traditional folk music, including fun sea shanties and singalongs. If you want to experience a touch of Ireland without having to take a flight, stop in and catch 'em!

Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Laughing Jack
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com