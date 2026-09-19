Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette
Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette
Great craic from traditional Irish band Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers! Featuring a wide range of Irish and traditional folk music, including fun sea shanties and singalongs. If you want to experience a touch of Ireland without having to take a flight, stop in and catch 'em!
Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Laughing Jack
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com