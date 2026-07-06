Laundry Bats w/ Grimey, Lousy Sue at Melody Inn

Memphis Rock&Roll super group the Laundry Bats hit the stage at the historic Melody Inn on Wednesday July 22nd! We've got a stacked lineup with Lousy Sue and Grimey for a killer night of Garage, Punk, and Rock&Roll!

Doors 7pm / Music 8pm / 21+ / $13.44 ADV

Laundry Bats are Jeremy Scott (Reigning Sound) and Jack Yarber (Oblivians/Compulsive Gamblers) with the wild card of Abe White (Manateees/True Sons of Thunder) at the helm!

Hangin on a String is a ruthless Memphis punk serving delivered hot & raw around the edges. Making their debut at Gonerfest 2023, they tore a hole in an otherwise enjoyable afternoon like no other, and that same ruthless spirit comes across with the same ferocity here on their debut release. Full of messy hooks and bad ideas taken to the brink, LAUNDRY BATS fill the void of barrel-head rock’n roll left far too open for far too long.

A Mom&Pop Production