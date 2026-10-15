Lego League
Lego League
Join us at the library for some fun with Legos! All children are welcome for free building to develop creativity and engineering skills using Legos. Preschoolers are also welcome!
Let their imagination run wild during this Fall season!
Program Type: Program Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002