Lego League
Lego League
Lego League @ Tippecanoe County Public Library @ the Wea Prairie Branch
Address:
4200 South 18th Street
Lafayette, IN 47909
765-588-3002
When: Friday
October 9
Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Join us at the library for some fun with Legos! All children are welcome for free building to develop creativity and engineering skills using Legos. Preschoolers are also welcome!
Let their imagination run wild during this Fall season!
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 4 - 11
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002