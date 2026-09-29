Lego League @ Tippecanoe County Public Library @ the Wea Prairie Branch

Address:

4200 South 18th Street

Lafayette, IN 47909

765-588-3002

When: Friday

October 9

Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Join us at the library for some fun with Legos! All children are welcome for free building to develop creativity and engineering skills using Legos. Preschoolers are also welcome!

Let their imagination run wild during this Fall season!

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 4 - 11

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

