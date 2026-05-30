Lego League
Lego League
Join us at the library for some fun with Legos! Elementary students in grades K-5 are welcome for free building to develop creativity and engineering skills using Legos. Preschoolers are also welcome!
Let their imagination run wild during this season!
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002