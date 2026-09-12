Bring your little scientists (babies -age 5) to explore the world of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, & math). Interactive learning and, perhaps, a chance to make a little mess.

Wednesday, Sept 30 @ 6:30 pm

Thursday, Oct 1 @ 10:00 am

Program Type: Storytime

Age Group: Child 0-5, General/Family

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B

