Little Scientists
Little Scientists
Bring your little scientists (babies -age 5) to explore the world of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, & math). Interactive learning and, perhaps, a chance to make a little mess.
Wednesday, Sept 30 @ 6:30 pm
Thursday, Oct 1 @ 10:00 am
Program Type: Storytime
Age Group: Child 0-5, General/Family
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Oct 01, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119