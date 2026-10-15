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Little Scientists

Little Scientists

Bring your little scientists (babies -age 5) to explore the world of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, & math). Interactive learning and, perhaps, a chance to make a little mess.

Wednesday, Nov 11 @ 6:30 pm

Thursday, Nov 12 @ 10:00 am

Program Type: Storytime

Age Group: Child 0-5, General/Family

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A+B

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Nov 12, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119