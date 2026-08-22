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Live Music from Laughing Jack

Live Music from Laughing Jack

Great craic from traditional Irish band Laughing Jack at Nine Irish Brothers! Featuring a wide range of Irish and traditional folk music, including fun sea shanties and singalongs. If you want to experience a touch of Ireland without having to take a flight, stop in and catch 'em!

Nine Irish Brothers
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Laughing Jack
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com