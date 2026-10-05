Live United of Northwest Indiana - Choral Auditions

Live United of Northwest Indiana: If you love to sing… Live United of Northwest Indiana is holding

Audition for All Youth Between the ages of 12.5 to 17 years; We are holding our open Auditions Friday 23 and 30th from 5:00 to 6:30 PM.

Location: Merrillville H.S. Choral Room; 276 East 68th Place, Merrillville In.

Closed Auditions by appointment Only: Saturday, October 24 and November 7 from 10:00A.M. to 5:00 PM. Call: 1-800-LunWiMU or email us at: Audition_Request_Please@proton.me Location: Merrillville H.S. Choral Room; 276 East 68th Place, Merrillville In.