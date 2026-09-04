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Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Lucas Harry brings a fun set to Nine Irish Brothers! Lucas is another one of those guys who makes the night fly by—you’ll be up and dancing before you know it.

Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Lucas Harry
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com