Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Lucas Harry brings a fun set to Nine Irish Brothers! Lucas is another one of those guys who makes the night fly by—you’ll be up and dancing before you know it.
Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Lucas Harry
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com