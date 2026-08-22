Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Lucas Harry is the perfect night out--great Irish pub tunes and plenty of songs spanning the 70's through today's hits. It's not uncommon to have the full room clapping and singing along with Lucas.
Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Lucas Harry
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com