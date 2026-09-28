Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Lucas Harry takes the stage at Nine Irish Brothers. Known to get people involved and having fun, Lucas has a deep and surprising repetoire. You’ll be glad you came to this one!
Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Lucas Harry
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com