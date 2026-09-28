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Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette

Lucas Harry takes the stage at Nine Irish Brothers. Known to get people involved and having fun, Lucas has a deep and surprising repetoire. You’ll be glad you came to this one!

Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Lucas Harry
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com