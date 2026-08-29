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Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Lucas Harry at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Lucas Harry is the perfect night out--great Irish pub tunes and plenty of songs spanning the 70's through today's hits. It's not uncommon to have the full room clapping and singing along with Lucas.

Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Lucas Harry
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com