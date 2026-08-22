Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette
Fun live pub music from Matt Hill. Matt is a multi-instrumental musician with a deep repertoire of Irish & Americana. Add to that talent and wit, and you're in for a fun night!
Nine Irish Brothers
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Matt Hill
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com