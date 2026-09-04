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Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Fun live pub music from Matt Hill. Matt is a multi-instrumental musician with a deep repertoire of Irish & Americana. Add to that talent and wit, and you're in for a fun night!

Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Matt Hill
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com