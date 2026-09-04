Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette
Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette
A veteran of the Indiana Celtic Music scene, Matt Hill played for several years with Highland Reign before embarking on a little project called Lachlan. Matt earns high marks both for his musicianship as well as his deadpan wit. You’re gonna love him.
Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Matt Hill
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com