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Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

A veteran of the Indiana Celtic Music scene, Matt Hill played for several years with Highland Reign before embarking on a little project called Lachlan. Matt earns high marks both for his musicianship as well as his deadpan wit. You’re gonna love him.

Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Matt Hill
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com