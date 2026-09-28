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Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette

Matt Hill joins us for a night of pub songs and singalongs. This is the kind of night you’ve been waiting for—whether it’s Rattlin’ Bog or Whiskey in the Jar, or even some Jesse Welles, Matt has the song that will get you up and having fun.

Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbothers.com

Artist Group Info

Matt Hill
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Avenue
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
http://www.nineirishbrothers.com