Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette
Matt Hill at Nine Irish Brothers in West Lafayette
Matt Hill joins us for a night of pub songs and singalongs. This is the kind of night you’ve been waiting for—whether it’s Rattlin’ Bog or Whiskey in the Jar, or even some Jesse Welles, Matt has the song that will get you up and having fun.
Nine Irish Brothers
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nine Irish Brothers
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com
Artist Group Info
Matt Hill
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
7657464782
contact@nineirishbrothers.com