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Messy Makers: Sensory Play

Messy Makers: Sensory Play

Get ready for a wonderfully messy evening of sensory play! Children will spark their curiosity and develop fine motor skills through stations of hands-on activities. We recommend wearing play clothes that can get a bit dirty!

Tempest Homes Meeting Room

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
11:30 AM - 12:30 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
3062 Lindberg Road
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
(765) 463-5893