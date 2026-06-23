Messy Makers: Sensory Play
Messy Makers: Sensory Play
Get ready for a wonderfully messy evening of sensory play! Children will spark their curiosity and develop fine motor skills through stations of hands-on activities. We recommend wearing play clothes that can get a bit dirty!
Tempest Homes Meeting Room
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 0-5, Child 6-11
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
11:30 AM - 12:30 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
3062 Lindberg RoadWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
(765) 463-5893