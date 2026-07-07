Metal Casting with Professor Titus

Professor Michael Titus from Purdue will be demonstrating metal casting. Reserve your spot to make a metal dinosaur. Tickets available starting Mon. July 20. Call (765)429-0119 to reserve tickets (or come in). We will have multiple start times to choose from:

2pm

3pm

4pm

5pm

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family