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Metal Casting with Professor Titus

Metal Casting with Professor Titus

Professor Michael Titus from Purdue will be demonstrating metal casting. Reserve your spot to make a metal dinosaur. Tickets available starting Mon. July 20. Call (765)429-0119 to reserve tickets (or come in). We will have multiple start times to choose from:

2pm

3pm

4pm

5pm

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
02:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119