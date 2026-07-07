Metal Casting with Professor Titus
Metal Casting with Professor Titus
Professor Michael Titus from Purdue will be demonstrating metal casting. Reserve your spot to make a metal dinosaur. Tickets available starting Mon. July 20. Call (765)429-0119 to reserve tickets (or come in). We will have multiple start times to choose from:
2pm
3pm
4pm
5pm
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room A
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
02:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119