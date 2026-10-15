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Metamorphosis: 45th Annual Fine Art Exhibition & Sale

Metamorphosis: 45th Annual Fine Art Exhibition & Sale

For the Friends of the Frankfort Public Library's 45th Annual Fine Art Exhibition & Sale, we will have over 80 artists with work on display ranging from 2d (painting, drawing, printmaking, etc.) to 3d artists with table displays (woodworking, glass, pottery, etc.). Come shop and support our artists and maybe even take care of some Christmas shopping while you are at it.

This show serves as the Friend's largest fundraiser, helping the Library to continue providing arts and children's programming.

The show opens on Friday, November 13 from 5-8p.m. and Saturday, November 14 from 9a.m.-5p.m. New this year is the 2-d work hanging on the gallery walls and the browse bins will remain on display through November 20, however, the 3-d work will only be available on November 13 & 14.

Frankfort Community Public Library
05:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Frankfort Library
765-654-8746
fcpl@myfcpl.org
http://www.myfcpl.org
Frankfort Community Public Library
208 W Clinton Street
Frankfort, Indiana 46041
(765) 654-8746
fcpl@myfcpl.org
https://myfcpl.org