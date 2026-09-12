© 2026 | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mid-Autumn at the Library

Mid-Autumn at the Library

Come celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival at the Library! Learn how different countries around the world celebrate this fall festival highlighting the moon. Create different crafts and enjoy a special storytime, highlighting the various myths surrounding this culture from the different cultures that celebrate this holiday!

Program Type: Storytime
Age Group: General/Family

Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room B

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119