Mid-Autumn at the Library
Mid-Autumn at the Library
Come celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival at the Library! Learn how different countries around the world celebrate this fall festival highlighting the moon. Create different crafts and enjoy a special storytime, highlighting the various myths surrounding this culture from the different cultures that celebrate this holiday!
Program Type: Storytime
Age Group: General/Family
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room B
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119