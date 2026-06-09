Mindfulness Hike: Cleansing at Cranberry Marsh

Join NICHES Land Trust for a guided Mindfulness Hike at Cranberry Marsh on Sunday, August 2, at 2:00 p.m. As we explore the beauty of this wetland habitat, we’ll reflect on the powerful role wetlands play in naturally cleansing and protecting our environment.

Dr. Jessica Outcalt, Natural Resources Training Specialist at Purdue University, will join the hike to help identify birds and talk about their relationship to wetlands.

Through quiet observation and mindful walking, participants will connect with nature while learning how these unique ecosystems filter water, support wildlife, and sustain healthy landscapes.

Advanced registration is preferred. Click the link to sign up.

Where to Meet: Cranberry Marsh (https://maps.app.goo.gl/biHNby8js5cCqpcf9)