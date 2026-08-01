Mini Painting Night
Mini Painting Night
Join us for a miniature painting session! Come learn how to paint, or just hang out and exchange tips while working on a project. We will supply minis, paints, and brushes. You supply the creativity. All skill levels are welcome.
Age 16 and up.
Alfred J. and Dorothy N. McAllister Meeting Room B
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Teen 16-18, Adult
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119