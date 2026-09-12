Monday Fundays
Monday Fundays
Stop by the youth space for an activity or craft every Monday night! All school ages welcome. September is Art From Around the World!
14—Japanese Chigiri-e: Torn Paper Art
21—Greece & Rome: Mosaics
28—North Africa: Henna Patterns
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18
Meet in the Youth Room Under the Sculpture
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Sep 28, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119