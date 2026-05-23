Monday Fundays
Monday Fundays
Stop by the youth space for an activity or craft every Monday night! All school ages welcome. June is Archaeology Month!
June 1—Drawing Dinosaurs
June 8—Digging For Cookies
June 15—Pottery Scavenger Hunt
June 22—Coffee Grounds Fossils
June 29—Sparkler Wands Craft
Under the Sculpture
Event Type(s): Program
Age Group(s): Child 6-11, Teen 12-18
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Jun 29, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119