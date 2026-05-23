Monday Fundays

Stop by the youth space for an activity or craft every Monday night! All school ages welcome. June is Archaeology Month!

June 1—Drawing Dinosaurs

June 8—Digging For Cookies

June 15—Pottery Scavenger Hunt

June 22—Coffee Grounds Fossils

June 29—Sparkler Wands Craft

Under the Sculpture

Event Type(s): Program

Age Group(s): Child 6-11, Teen 12-18