Monday Fundays
Monday Fundays
Stop by the youth space for an activity or craft every Monday night! All school ages welcome.
5—Yoga Night
12—Library Closed!
19—Making Vision Boards
26—DIY Spa Goodies
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18
Meet in the Youth Room Under the Sculpture
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Oct 26, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119