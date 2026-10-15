Monday Fundays
Monday Fundays
Stop by the youth space for an activity or craft every Monday night! All school ages welcome.
Nov 2—Time Travel Indiana
Nov 9—Bridge Building Science
Nov 16—Making Fidget Toys
Nov 23—Drawing Cartoons & Flipbooks
Nov 30—Floor is Lava
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18
Meet in the Youth Room Under the Sculpture
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Nov 30, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119