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Monday Fundays

Monday Fundays

Stop by the youth space for an activity or craft every Monday night! All school ages welcome.

Nov 2—Time Travel Indiana

Nov 9—Bridge Building Science

Nov 16—Making Fidget Toys

Nov 23—Drawing Cartoons & Flipbooks

Nov 30—Floor is Lava

Program Type: Program

Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18

Meet in the Youth Room Under the Sculpture

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
Every week through Nov 30, 2026.
Monday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119