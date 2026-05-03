Mosey Down Main Street
Mosey Down Main Street
Mosey Down Main Street is one of Lafayette’s most cherished community traditions, transforming downtown into a vibrant gathering place filled with live music, local artisans, delicious food, family-friendly fun, and a welcoming spirit. Each event brings residents and visitors together to celebrate the unique charm, energy, and small-business heart of the city while creating lasting memories along Main Street.
Mosey Down Main Street
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Downtown Lafayette
musiciansmosey@gmail.com
Mosey Down Main Street
600 Main StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
musiciansmosey@gmail.com