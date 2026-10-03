Movement for Kids
Movement for Kids
Join us for a kids movement program with certified yoga instructor Sam La Mar-Payton! We'll learn gentle movements and simple yoga poses to help children burn energy, relieve stress, and build confidence.
Best for ages 6 and up. Caregivers and teens are also welcome!
Age Group: General/Family 6+
Tempest Homes Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
3062 Lindberg RoadWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
(765) 463-5893