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Movement for Kids

Movement for Kids

Join us for a kids movement program with certified yoga instructor Sam La Mar-Payton! We'll learn gentle movements and simple yoga poses to help children burn energy, relieve stress, and build confidence.

Best for ages 6 and up. Caregivers and teens are also welcome!

Age Group: General/Family 6+

Tempest Homes Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Klondike
3062 Lindberg Road
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
(765) 463-5893