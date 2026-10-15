Movie & Snacks - GOAT
Movie & Snacks - GOAT
Join us to watch the 2026 animated sports comedy from Sony Pictures about a small goat who dreams of becoming the 'roarball' star, even though his size and species limit others' expectations. His dream is to become the GOAT of the discipline!
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002