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Movie & Snacks - Hoppers

Movie & Snacks - Hoppers

Come join us for an afternoon movie! We will be showing a 2026 Disney & Pixar animated film about Mabel, an animal lover, who uses groundbreaking technology to "hop" her human mind into a lifelike robotic beaver to talk with animals and protect their habitat.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002