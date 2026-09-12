Movie & Snacks - Hoppers

Come join us for an afternoon movie! We will be showing a 2026 Disney & Pixar animated film about Mabel, an animal lover, who uses groundbreaking technology to "hop" her human mind into a lifelike robotic beaver to talk with animals and protect their habitat.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Program Type: Program

Age Group: General/Family

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

