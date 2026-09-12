Movie & Snacks - Hoppers
Movie & Snacks - Hoppers
Come join us for an afternoon movie! We will be showing a 2026 Disney & Pixar animated film about Mabel, an animal lover, who uses groundbreaking technology to "hop" her human mind into a lifelike robotic beaver to talk with animals and protect their habitat.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002