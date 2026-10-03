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Movie & Snacks - Super Mario Galaxy

Movie & Snacks - Super Mario Galaxy

Come join us for an afternoon movie this Fall!

We will be showing a 2026 animated adventure comedy film about new Mario's ventures into space, tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom.

Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family

Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002