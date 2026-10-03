Movie & Snacks - Super Mario Galaxy
Movie & Snacks - Super Mario Galaxy
Come join us for an afternoon movie this Fall!
We will be showing a 2026 animated adventure comedy film about new Mario's ventures into space, tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom.
Program Type: Program
Age Group: General/Family
Dr. Lewis and Marjory Urschel Meeting Room
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Wea Prairie
4200 S. 18th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47909
(765) 588-3002