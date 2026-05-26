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Music With Mrs. Kate @ Holman

Music With Mrs. Kate @ Holman

Summer Reading Club opens with musical performer Mrs. Kate! 

Wyandotte Branch: 10:30 am 

Holman Branch: 2pm 

Tickets required and available starting June 1 you may stop in and get your ticket or call (765) 429-0119 to reserve your ticket.

Timberstone Homes Meeting Room

Event Type(s): Program

Age Group(s): Family, Kids

Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119