Music With Mrs. Kate @ Holman
Music With Mrs. Kate @ Holman
Summer Reading Club opens with musical performer Mrs. Kate!
Wyandotte Branch: 10:30 am
Holman Branch: 2pm
Tickets required and available starting June 1 you may stop in and get your ticket or call (765) 429-0119 to reserve your ticket.
Timberstone Homes Meeting Room
Event Type(s): Program
Age Group(s): Family, Kids
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119