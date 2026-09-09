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Mycology Hike at Whistler Woods Preserve

Mycology Hike at Whistler Woods Preserve

Love mushrooms or just curious about nature? Join NICHES Land Trust for a Mycology Hike at Whistler Woods Preserve on September 19th. Explore, discover, and learn about local fungi. Learn more and register at nicheslandtrust.org/calendar.

Whistler Woods Nature Preserve
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NICHES Land Trust
(765) 423-1325
niches@nicheslandtrust.org
https://www.nicheslandtrust.org/
Whistler Woods Nature Preserve
290 W Covered Bridge Rd
Attica, Indiana 47918
765-423-1605
niches@nicheslandtrust.org
https://nicheslandtrust.org/fountain-county/whistler-hare-woods