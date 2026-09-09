Mycology Hike at Whistler Woods Preserve
Mycology Hike at Whistler Woods Preserve
Love mushrooms or just curious about nature? Join NICHES Land Trust for a Mycology Hike at Whistler Woods Preserve on September 19th. Explore, discover, and learn about local fungi. Learn more and register at nicheslandtrust.org/calendar.
Whistler Woods Nature Preserve
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
NICHES Land Trust
(765) 423-1325
niches@nicheslandtrust.org
Whistler Woods Nature Preserve
290 W Covered Bridge RdAttica, Indiana 47918
765-423-1605
niches@nicheslandtrust.org