Opening Reception: Boundaries and Networks: The Power of Lines
Opening Reception: Boundaries and Networks: The Power of Lines
Kick off your weekend at this opening of Jinan Kim's Boundaries and Networks: The Power of Lines. Explore how line and structure alone can construct a world, with boundaries not as limits but rather connections. Enjoy complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres—generously provided by the Art League—as you mingle with fellow art appreciators and the artist themself.
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128