Opening Reception: Fantasies & Illuminations, Transparency, and Permanent Collection

Kick off your weekend at this triple-feature opening of Fantasies & Illuminations: The Paintings of Tom Mallon, Transparency: New Watercolors by Rebecca Brody, and With Gratitude to Kathryn & Howard Clark: A Collection of 36 Works from the Permanent Collection.

From dynamically detailed paintings to tranquil watercolors, the diverse art of these exhibits is not to be missed. Enjoy complimentary drinks and bites—generously provided by the Art League—as you mingle with the artists themselves.