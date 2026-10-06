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Opening Reception: Fantasies & Illuminations, Transparency, and Permanent Collection

Opening Reception: Fantasies & Illuminations, Transparency, and Permanent Collection

Kick off your weekend at this triple-feature opening of Fantasies & Illuminations: The Paintings of Tom Mallon, Transparency: New Watercolors by Rebecca Brody, and With Gratitude to Kathryn & Howard Clark: A Collection of 36 Works from the Permanent Collection.

From dynamically detailed paintings to tranquil watercolors, the diverse art of these exhibits is not to be missed. Enjoy complimentary drinks and bites—generously provided by the Art League—as you mingle with the artists themselves.

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
https://www.artlafayette.org
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th Street
Lafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128
http://www.artlafayette.org