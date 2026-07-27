Opening Reception: Imperfectly/Perfect, Body English, and ArtSmart: Indiana
Opening Reception: Imperfectly/Perfect, Body English, and ArtSmart: Indiana
Kick off your weekend at this triple-feature opening of Mary Pat Wallen's Imperfectly/Perfect, Caleb Weintraub's Body English, and the Permanent Collection's Celebrating 40 Years of ArtSmart: Indiana.
From stretched sculptures to vibrant paintings, the diverse art in these exhibits is not to be missed. Enjoy complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres—generously provided by the Art League—as you mingle with the artists themselves.
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
102 S 10th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
7657421128