Opening Reception: Imperfectly/Perfect, Body English, and ArtSmart: Indiana

Kick off your weekend at this triple-feature opening of Mary Pat Wallen's Imperfectly/Perfect, Caleb Weintraub's Body English, and the Permanent Collection's Celebrating 40 Years of ArtSmart: Indiana.

From stretched sculptures to vibrant paintings, the diverse art in these exhibits is not to be missed. Enjoy complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres—generously provided by the Art League—as you mingle with the artists themselves.