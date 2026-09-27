Opening reception Joshua Eli stieneker artist recognized by Buckingham palace
Opening reception Joshua Eli stieneker artist recognized by Buckingham palace
Opening reception of artist Joshua Eli stieneker who was featured in the Purdue exponent for receiving letters of recognition from
Buckingham palace
Kensington Palace
St James palace
And founding the local art movement project art for everyone join us for refreshments and meet the artist elm and maple rooms west Lafayette public library Nov 1 at 2 pm
West Lafayette Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Joshua Eli stieneker
West Lafayette Public Library
208 W Columbia StWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
765-743-2261
ebrown@wlaf.lib.in.us